Police identify fatal shooting victim in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — A 49-year-old Jackson man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the city's East Side Wednesday morning, according to police.

Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson identified the victim as Michael Mishaw, a Jackson resident.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Michigan Avenue at approximately 8:45 a.m. after a passerby found Mishaw's body near the rear of a parking lot and called 911. Mishaw had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.

"A passerby located the victim near the rear of a parking lot and called 911," Simpson said.

Earlier that morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., police received a 911 call reporting several shots fired in the vicinity of Orange Street. Officers checked the area but did not locate anything at that time.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Jackson Police Department detectives. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

