Police find more stolen items including a John Deere Gator and a camper in Springport Township

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.

During a follow-up investigation in the 16000 block of Streetor road, officers located a stolen 2012 Gulf Stream camper stolen out of Mason, a 2016 John Deere Gator stolen out of Parma a a stolen license plate out of Lansing along with tools and kayaks stolen during a breaking and entering in Leslie.

Officers found vehicles believed to have been used in stealing the items.

Police have a suspect in custody from the search warrant on Friday and will be adding additional charges on top of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of MDMA, possession of hullicinoges and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.

On Dec. 2 Springport Township Police investigated a theft in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in the village of Springport.

Officers noticed a vehicle in the driveway that had been spray painted. Officers found that the vehicle was stolen out of Lansing.

After getting a search warrant for the residence found numerous firearms and other items believed to be stolen. They found more than two pounds of marijuana, a “large” amount of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs within the resident.

Officers found a 47-year-old Jackson man during the investigation who was wanted as a parole absconder. They also located a 21-year-old woman who had outstanding warrants out of Eaton County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook