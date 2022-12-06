Police find more stolen items including a John Deere Gator and a camper in Springport Township

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
During a follow-up investigation in the 16000 block of Streetor road, officers located a stolen 2012 Gulf Stream camper stolen out of Mason, a 2016 John Deere Gator stolen out of Parma a a stolen license plate out of Lansing along with tools and kayaks stolen during a breaking and entering in Leslie.
Officers found vehicles believed to have been used in stealing the items.
Police have a suspect in custody from the search warrant on Friday and will be adding additional charges on top of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of MDMA, possession of hullicinoges and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.
On Dec. 2 Springport Township Police investigated a theft in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in the village of Springport.
Officers noticed a vehicle in the driveway that had been spray painted. Officers found that the vehicle was stolen out of Lansing.
After getting a search warrant for the residence found numerous firearms and other items believed to be stolen. They found more than two pounds of marijuana, a “large” amount of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs within the resident.
Officers found a 47-year-old Jackson man during the investigation who was wanted as a parole absconder. They also located a 21-year-old woman who had outstanding warrants out of Eaton County.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.