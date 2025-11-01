Police chief offers crucial safety advice for parents as Halloween trick-or-treating approaches

As Halloween approaches, local parents are focusing on safety measures for their children during trick-or-treating activities.

Jackson Chief of Police Christopher Simpson recommends several precautions to ensure a fun and safe Halloween experience for families.

"There's gonna be a lot of kids, a lot of parents, out of the streets and going from house to house. So make sure you have some type of identifying mark, or a bracelet, or I even see people using some terms like a glowstick," Simpson said.

The police chief emphasized the importance of supervising young children at all times during the festivities.

"You have some little toddlers that you're taking. Go with them to the door," Simpson said.

For parents of older children, Simpson stressed that safety remains important regardless of age, advising parents to "make sure they are home before curfew."

Simpson also recommends that parents inspect their children's candy haul.

"You certainly want to inventory what they have received while they were trick-or-treating to make sure they are a safety consume," Simpson said.

Brooke Roberts, mother of a 4-year-old, prioritizes safety for her son who will be dressing as Spider-Man this Halloween.

"That's kind of my normal nature. I like to be pretty alert with my surroundings," Roberts said.

"I think it's the traditional parenting-type safety, you know, safety where you're walking next to them, very close to them, holding hands, going up to each door with them."

Safety considerations extend to homeowners as well, according to Simpson.

"I wouldn't invite anyone into my home to give them their treats. I would do it certainly from the porch area with a distance. I certainly wouldn't do it if I have a problem ambulating or have a problem getting around. I certainly want somebody else there with me, so another family member to be present is always helpful," Simpson said.

These precautions aim to help families have the best Halloween experience possible while keeping safety as the top priority.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

