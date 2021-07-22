Police arrest 53-year-old Jackson man in connection with fatal stabbing

JACKSON, Mich. — A 53-year-old Jackson man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on July 14.

The victim, 35-year-old Patrick Perry, was found near Williams Street and West Mason Street. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health but died shortly thereafter.

Police initially believed Perry had been fatally shot, but further investigation showed he was stabbed in the chest.

The suspect was arrested Thursday morning, Jackson police said, and is being in held at the Jackson County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday. Police have not released his name.

Jackson Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (855) 840-7867.

