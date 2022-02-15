Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight armed robbery in Summit Township

JACKSON, Mich. — Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing Buddy’s Mini Mart in Summit Township.

It happened at the 100 block of East McDevitt Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies believe two younger black male suspects entered the convenience store and took some items. Afterwards, they showed they had guns, stole cash and other retail items from the business.

They then fled the scene, according to law enforcement.

Some of the stolen property was recovered after a search of the area. Police did not say what that property was.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook