Pittsford Elementary School receives free books from Fox 47 and the Scripps Howard Foundation

PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Every student at Pittsford Elementary School received five free books Thursday as part of Fox 47 and Scripps Howard's annual 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign.

"I like to read a lot. I read so many books, that way I can get better and better at reading," said Z Carpenter, a fourth grader at Pittsford Elementary School.

However, that is not the case for all students. According to a 2019 study by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, 25 million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently.

Through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, Fox 47 News and the Scripps Howard foundation are working to ensure that kids in our community receive high quality books.

"When we found out that, we were getting a free book fair, I thought that was amazing and I knew the kids were gonna go crazy about it," teacher Denea Barry said.

Not only did the school get free books, but they'll receive a little over $20,000 to spend on school resources.

"We have been wanting to do a revamp of our library for the last couple years. So between what our parents club raises and Scholastic money, and what this Book Fair has generously done, we are gonna revamp it to comfortable spaces that the kids can enjoy," Barry said.

They also plan to stock the library with more books.

