Pickup truck hits Amish buggy in Camden Township, three hurt

Three people were injured when a pickup truck collided with an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon in Hillsdale County, according to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Mead Road in Camden Township, deputies said.

The buggy was carrying Henry and Katheryn Graber of Montgomery, along with five children, according to deputies.

Two children were airlifted to hospitals for treatment. Henry Graber, 32, was flown to Michigan Medicine, deputies said.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

