Person suffers serious injuries in early afternoon crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left one person with serious injuries.
It happened around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Jackson County near the Clear Lake Road exit.
A semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when a vehicle rear ended the semi-truck.
The driver, 40, who struck the semi-truck is from Jackson and was taken to a local hospital.
