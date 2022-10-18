Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Person suffers serious injuries in early afternoon crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County

Michigan State Police
A Jackson driver is in the hospital after hitting a semi-truck on I-94 in Jackson County
Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 15:10:58-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left one person with serious injuries.

It happened around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Jackson County near the Clear Lake Road exit.

A semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when a vehicle rear ended the semi-truck.

The driver, 40, who struck the semi-truck is from Jackson and was taken to a local hospital.

