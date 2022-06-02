Paws in the Park promises fun for you and your four-legged companion this weekend

JACKSON, Mich. — Paws in the Park is happening Friday and Saturday at Horace Blackman Park.

The two-day fundraiser for Cascades Humane Society will have activities for you and your four-legged companion.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m., the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will showcase the work of rescued dogs showing off their catching, agility and stunts. They will also have several shows Saturday.

Saturday morning is the 5k run and one mile walk. The humane society will be signing up participants up to the day of on their website.

GLORIA WILSON Cascades Humane Society Paws in the Park (courtesy: Gloria Wilson)



There will be several family oriented activities such as face painting for kids and a dunk tank. There will be food vendors for humans and pets as well.

The humane society will also have a vaccine clinic for your dog and cat Saturday morning. All appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. The humane society asks you only bring healthy pets. Sick animals will not be vaccinated and will be referred to your veterinarian.

All money raised from Paws in the Park goes directly to helping the animals at the Cascades Humane Society.

For more information on Paws in the Park and how you can donate click here.

