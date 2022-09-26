Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The work is part of the Interstate 94 project in Jackson County to rebuild nearly 13 miles of the highway in Jackson, Albion and Parma.
The multi-year project is expected to be complete in 2024.
The cost of this project is $162 million through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program.
