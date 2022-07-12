Overnight fire breaks out at Jackson County's Liberty Landfill

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County’s Liberty Township broke out overnight.

According to staff at the landfill, the fire may have been caused by overnight lightning.

They said it was a surface fire, which helped put out the flames. It may have been more difficult to do so if the fire was underneath the surface.

Because Liberty Landfill has water trucks, they were able to assist Liberty Township Fire Department.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was put out. Staff say it took several hours to extinguish the flames.

Staff say there were no injuries or equipment lost.

If more information becomes available, we will update this story.

