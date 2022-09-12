Organizers set to host the 1st Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson’s first annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is happening this Saturday.

It starts at 3 p.m. at True Community City Square in downtown Jackson with live music, salsa dance demonstrations, food vendors, art and activities.

Organizer Leticia Albarran said they partnered with Jackson College to create more opportunities for Hispanic students.

“There was an absence of Hispanic activities in Jackson, and we really both agreed that people need to get out there, people need things to do to feel welcomed in the city, so we thought this was a perfect idea to do right here in Jackson,” she said. “We have vendors from Guatemala and also Mexican vendors. So, there’s going to go be a wide array of food and artisans from all over. We have some artisans coming from Ypsilanti, and it will be a nice array of things.”

The festival runs until 8 p.m. A salsa dance class will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The band Grupo Amanecer, which translates to Sunrise Group in English, will perform at 5 p.m. The Battle Creek-based, six-member band has been together for about seven years performing throughout Michigan. Their favorite genres are Cumbia, which is a rhythm and folk dance from Colombia and ballads.

DJ Sonido Nopal will also perform. The event is open to the public.

The U.S. celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The month also celebrates the independence days of several Latin American countries and holidays.

