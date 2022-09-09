One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.

According to Sgt. Scott Watson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Francis Street near Coler Street around 7:15 a.m. for a welfare check on a woman. Upon arrival, it was determined the woman was dead on scene.

They believe the hit and run occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight on Thursday.

Police have not released the name of the victim as next of kin have not been notified as of this publication.

The woman was in her mid 30s.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact Detective Mark Easter at (517) 768-7934.

