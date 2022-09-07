One person died after crash in Jackson County's Parma Township

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the person who died in a two-car crash last week in Jackson County as 44-year-old Dhiraj Sharma from Otsego.

On Sept. 1 at 7:10 p.m., Michigan State Police investigated a crash on Eaton Rapids and Devereaux roads in Jackson County’s Parma Township.

Investigation shows a vehicle driven by Sharma traveling westbound on Devereaux Road ran a stop sign at Eaton Rapids Road and stuck a vehicle with three people in it. All three occupants were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Sharma died on scene.

Michigan State Police do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook