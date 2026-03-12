One person dead after car crashes into tree and catches fire in Somerset Wednesday night

JACKSON, Mich — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Somerset on Wednesday night.

The Somerset Fire Department responded to reports of a car on fire near US-12. The fire chief said no other vehicles were involved, and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

