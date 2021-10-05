Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

One dead following Tuesday morning car crash on U.S. 127

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 3:14 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 15:14:56-04

JACKSON, Mich. — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning car crash on U.S. 127 in Leoni Township.

Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 127 near Page Avenue that happpened just before 5 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 127 near the Page Avenue exit crossed over the median and hit another vehicle heading north head on resulting in that person's death.

The victim's name is not being released. The investigation is ongoing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter