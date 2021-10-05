One dead following Tuesday morning car crash on U.S. 127

JACKSON, Mich. — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning car crash on U.S. 127 in Leoni Township.

Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 127 near Page Avenue that happpened just before 5 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 127 near the Page Avenue exit crossed over the median and hit another vehicle heading north head on resulting in that person's death.

The victim's name is not being released. The investigation is ongoing.

