Ogma Brewing Company in Jackson was five years in the making. Now it's open to the public.

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson’s Ogma Brewing Company opened its doors to the public on Friday. The three owners, Andrew Volk, Troy Craft and his brother Kevin Craft, say it’s been a long time coming.

“I think it’s something different. Being downtown was important. We’re all from Jackson. We eventually left Jackson to Chicago and California and we came back,” Volk said. “We wanted to bring some of the things from those places that we really enjoyed into a spot here in Jackson.”

Volk said the brewery has been five years in the making.

“I think it’s going to be a community space,” he said. “It’s something that we’re really excited to open up and let people in here to really experience something different.”

And the initial reaction was positive.

"Normally I'm not one that's into craft beer but actually both beers that I've sampled here today have been really great," said customer Allison Van Dusen.

Located at 129 E. Michigan Ave. the brewery has space for 50 guests. Six beers are on tap ranging from IPA’s to classic beers, lagers and stouts. They also plan to have food starting later this month with dishes like pork belly nachos, bruschetta bao buns and potato curry.

Ogma will be open from 3 p.m to 10 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays with longer hours coming after they are able to serve food.

