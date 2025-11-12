Obamacare subsidies set to expire, leaving some with higher health insurance costs

As enhanced Obamacare health insurance subsidies prepare to expire at the end of this year, some people with Affordable Care Act coverage could face higher out-of-pocket costs to maintain their health insurance.

I spoke with small business owner Tom Rooney, who has coverage under Obamacare. He shared the numbers with me after adjusting his insurance plan this week.

"Currently in 2025, I have Priority Health. It's a silver premium plan. I'm paying with the exchange, a little over $150 a month," Rooney said.

"With the new year coming up, 2026, we had to up different numbers. I'm still covered for the same. My deductible for emergency room and private is still 35 or 25, it didn't go up at all. But, I'm gonna be paying $220 a month," Rooney said.

For Rooney, he made his decision based on what he could afford, as well as personal health considerations.

I also spoke with Michelle Pope at Doctors Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic of Jackson. As a walk-in clinic, she says it's common for patients to be covered under Obamacare.

"We see all different sorts of insurance. A lot of those plans being from the Affordable Care Act," Pope said.

Pope knows that many people covered by those plans will be facing difficult decisions.

"With these monthly premiums going up, what's gonna happen is patients are going to try to cut costs and pick different plans that are less costly. But essentially, it covers less," Pope said.

"They may opt to just not have insurance to save on that monthly cost. And you know, you never predict when you're gonna have to be seen or when you have a sickness come up," Pope said.

For people like Tom Rooney, he understands the reality of aging.

"I'm getting older and something might happen," Rooney said.

But he also recognizes that other people's situations could be more challenging.

"There's certain trades right now, and we're just busy. But I know there's people I know that are really hurting. So it may hurt their checkbook," Rooney said.

