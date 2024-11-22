Not "sweeping any issues under the rug" — JATA Board members say

JATA Board discusses maintenance challenges, including a shortage of mechanics.

Board members express frustration with JATA's public image and media coverage, suggesting that more and better communication is needed.

Members insist they are taking all concerns seriously.

"The board is taking effort and we have been taking effort." — Barry Malek, JATA Board Member, Summit Township Appointee

Assurances from the JATA Board Members that concerns are being taken seriously. Thursday I attended the first JATA Board meeting after our reports on a Michigan Department of Transportation inspection (MDOT) inspection that took two JATA buses off the road.

"We are evaluating it as best we can." JATA Board Member Steve Makulski believes the Board is proceeding as it should when concerns are raised. "I just don't think the board has swept any of these issues or allegations under the rug whatsoever," he says.

After our reporting on bus safety concerns flagged by JATA mechanics, MDOT found safety concerns, including a "rusted frame rail” in a recent inspection.

It recommended the bus be taken out of service.

Thursday JATA mechanic John Morris told Board Members a shortage of mechanics is making it difficult to keep buses on the road.

CEO Mike Brown detailed efforts to attract new mechanics, including a push for more attractive wages.

Board members also discussed JATA's public image...and expressed frustration with legal advice the Board is getting not to comment.

"We've asked our Executive Director to respond to the media, but we have not gotten clear and prompt clearance from the attorney," noted Board Member Barry Malek.

Indeed, my own requests for comments and answers from the Board until now were redirected to JATA Attorney Andrew Brege.

