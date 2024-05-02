Nostalgia, Ink prepares for Free Comic Book Day, just over a month after break-in

Video shows Nostalgia, Ink preparing for Free Comic Book Day on May 4.

Tim Stairs, owner, shares his experience with the recent break-in as a small business owner.

Employees are sharing how Nostalgia, Ink has bounced back since their break-in at the end of March.

Though the suspect didn't take much valuable merchandise, he did leave a huge mess.

Tim Stairs, owner of Nostalgia, Ink, recalls, "When I got here that morning, we found the front door completely collapsed in with all the glass, everything on the ground." For a small business owner, the thought of unexpectedly closing up shop can be scary.

"It was stressful to think we might not be able to open on time, and it was our busiest day of the week. Wednesday is the day we get new comics in," said Stairs.

With the community behind them, Nostalgia, Ink was able to reopen after their break-in as if it had never happened.

"Not only were we able to get everything restored, but we had probably twice as much traffic as we normally do. Just everyone wanting to check in on us and make sure everything was okay and that we were able to open."

With Free Comic Book Day coming up (May 4), it's the busiest day of the year for Nostalgia, Ink. They're doing what small businesses do best: push forward.

The shop is not only offering three free comic books per customer, but also offering door prizes and discounts on graphic novels.

You can stop by Nostalgia, Ink for Free Comic Book Day on May 4 from 10am to 5pm.

