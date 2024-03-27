"We're not going to stop now." A downtown Jackson comic book store quickly bounces back after robbery

Video shows Nostalgia, Ink's surveillance footage from the robbery Tuesday night.

Joshua Kelly shared that the suspect took less than $100 in merchandise.

According to the police, a suspect has been identified and is under investigation.

"Last night, at about 10 o'clock, we had a quick little smash and grab. He used a nice, big ole concrete rock to get in through the door," explained Nostalgia, Ink employee, Joshua Kelly. That rock was found far into the aisle way past the entrance to this beloved Jackson comic book store.

Surveillance footage provided by the store shows that the suspect's stop into Nostalgia, Ink was a quick one. "He looked very disoriented," said Kelly. "But, at the same time, he realized what was going on and quickly grabbed some stuff and bailed out the door."

With the recent robbery at Summit Comics last week in Lansing, it begs the question: What is it about comic book stores? Kelly answered, "Comic books is a big to-do nowadays with all the movies and TV shows, so a lot of people think there's a lot of value and worth in these things. There is, but we're still selling your basic stuff like your coloring books and comic books and graphic novels."

With that being said, Kelly believes that it wasn't the valuable memorabilia that lured this thief in. According to Kelly, the suspect didn't take more than $100 worth of merchandise. With his visit being about a minute long, he managed to take some free comics, sale-priced mystery books, and coloring books.

Even though the robbery led Nostalgia, Ink to replace their front door, it's not stopping them from opening that door back up for business, as they were open by 11am Wednesday, ready for new comic book day. "We've been going since 1984, and we're not going to stop now."

