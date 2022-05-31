Northwest Middle School near Jackson evacuated due to bomb threat Tuesday afternoon

JACKSON, Mich. — Students and staff were evacuated from Northwest Middle School near Jackson on Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was received at the school via telephone.

According to school officials, the call came from within the building.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building while Northwest High School, Preschool and Childcare, Northwest Connect and their central office were placed on external lockdown.

Blackman Township police were on the scene immediately searching the middle school.

Police have apprehended a suspect. Information on the suspect has not been released.

Students returned to the building to resume their day. All after school activities will go on as scheduled.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook