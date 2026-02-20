Northwest Community Schools prioritizes policy over politics, superintendent says

JACKSON, Mich — A Jackson County school superintendent says his district focuses on law and policy rather than politics in daily operations.

Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager said the district follows established guidelines and procedures in all decisions.

"It's about following board policy, procedures, guidelines, the student code of conduct.... following the revised school code, which is the law," Bontrager said.

The superintendent said their approach includes regular consultation with legal counsel when questions arise. He added that parents are informed about health curriculum and can opt out if they choose.

"If there is any type of gray area, we always reach out to our school legal team to make sure our interpretation is correct," Bontrager said.

Bontrager said school board policies are reviewed annually to reflect any changes in state law.

This comes as three Michigan school districts, including the Lansing School District, undergo compliance reviews by the U.S. Department of Justice.

