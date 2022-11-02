Nonprofit looking for volunteers to help build beds for kids in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — To give children a chance to sleep comfortably, one nonprofit group is going to build beds and are looking for volunteers to help.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be building beds at the Jackson Lowe’s this Saturday. If you’re interested in volunteering, registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Building lasts until noon. They plan on building 30 beds in four hours.

Lowe’s has donated the lumber and supplies for the 30 beds as part of their Hometown Heroes project.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will have a team go through an assembly line and put together bed frames. Delivery day will be on Dec. 10 to drop off hundreds of beds between the Greater Lansing and Jackson area.

The target demographic are children aged 3-17 who are sleeping on the floor or don’t have a bed at all.

To request a bed, visit their website here.

“It can be anyone, a parent, guardian, social services worker, foster care,” Volunteer Coordinator Sherri Hines said. “Choose the zip code of where the child lives. If it’s in our service area, we will contact them and have a five minute chat. We’ll send them a document for permission for us to come to their home, takes pictures of the area to make sure the bed will fit, if it’s in a basement that it has proper egress. We will set up a delivery day.”

As of this week, their waitlist was at 157. By the end of the end of the week, they will probably have 200 requests.

Hines says they are continuing to look for volunteers for the project.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook