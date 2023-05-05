No Mow May: How Jackson residents are helping save the bees, one lawn at a time

JACKSON, Mich. — Throughout the month of May, residents in the city of Jackson can skip the backyard when mowing their lawns. It's part of an initiative known as No Mow May.

"We're allowing our residents to forego grass-cutting in the backyard," city spokesperson Aaron Dimick said.

Dimick said the idea came from the city's environmental commission. It's a way to help the bees during what local beekeeper Justin Fairchild calls their "struggle month."

"The new bees are coming in for spring, and their first food supply—pollen supply—is all basically dandelions. The first flowers that come out for the year," Fairchild said.

Fairchild has been beekeeping since 2020 and currently cares for about 7,000 bees. He said in the last 20 years, the number of bees in nature has declined by 70%.

"They're really cool creatures, and they're definitely very necessary," Fairchild said. "Bees and pollinators account for at least two out of every three bites of food that we have. At least 40% of agriculture. Without bees, you lose cherries, you lose apples, you lose tomatoes."

The city residents who choose to participate in No Mow May for the bees are allowed to let the grass and dandelions in their backyards grow past eight inches without having to pay a $200 fine. Once June 1 hits, however, the city's grass-cutting ordinance will once again go into effect.

