No charges in Deputy Butler related shooting in Hillsdale County

JACKSON, Mich — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that there will be no charges issued in the officer involved shooting death of 34-year-old Eric Michael Fiddler from Jonesville.

As a reminder, the shooting happened in June of last year in connection with the death of Hillsdale County Deputy William Butler Jr.

Deputy Butler was assisting with a Jefferson Township traffic stop near Beecher Road that turned deadly last June.

Fiddler was found in the car with active warrants for his arrest, and when deputies tried to arrest him, law enforcement says he pulled a gun and shot Deputy Butler.

Fiddler ran from the scene and was killed in a shootout with Michigan State Police just a few miles away.

The Attorney General’s investigation found that the Michigan State Police Troopers involved acted in self-defense and defense of fellow officers.

