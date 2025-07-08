No $15.5M bond for LifeWays in Hillsdale until voters decide on it next year

HILLSDALE, Mich — Mental health provider LifeWays will have to wait until the 2026 August primary to find out whether Hillsdale voters approve a bond measure for the construction of its new building.

A surprise motion at Tuesday's County Board of Commissioners meeting by Commissioner Brad Benzing proposed putting the question to voters in next year's August primary. A 3-2 vote approved it.

The motion came on the heels of a petition drive that organizers say fell about 1/3 short of the number of signatures needed to trigger a public vote on the measure.

Benzing said he believes his motion provided a way for commissioners to show they have heard the voices of their constituents. Benzing suggested LifeWays could proceed with the construction of its new building using conventional financing and, if voters approve the bond measure next year, LifeWays could use it to refinance the building.

The $15.5 million bond measure was supposed to provide low-cost financing for a new building for LifeWays. The organization — the County's designated mental health authority — says it needs more room for the mental health services it provides to Hillsdale County. The County, meanwhile, had plans to move the District Court from its downtown location into the building LifeWays would vacate. All of this — is now on hold until voters have their say on the matter.

Opponents said the financial obligation was too risky for the County to take on, especially given expected cuts to federal health benefits — a significant source of funding for LifeWays. Proponents said the lower-cost loan that the bond measure would enable would allow LifeWays to spend more of its budget on mental health services.

A statement sent to us by LifeWays says the decision “delays the construction timeline for the Hillsdale facility to what many consider an unreasonable timeframe” and “consequently, LifeWays will assess the decision made by the Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners and strategize our next steps, as we remain committed to serving the members of the Hillsdale Community.”

