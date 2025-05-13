Hillsdale County Commissioners get an earful from neighbors over mental health provider LifeWay's multimillion dollar bond ask.



$15.5 million County bond measure to fund a new LifeWays building passes 3-2.

Opposition to the measure dominated public comment, as opponents questioned the need to commit public resources.

Proponents argued lower interest rates made possible by the bond would save money that LifeWays could use to provide more mental health services.

Vocal opposition as Hillsdale County Board passes $15.5M LifeWays bond measure

Controversy…

"If this thing went on the ballot for a referendum, it would go down in flames."

…strong words…

"Listen to your constituents, who are very clearly asking you to vote no on this!"

…and emotional personal appeals at Tuesday's Hillsdale County Board meeting.

"We have hundreds of people like this in our county that need our help," said a mother of her autistic son, whom she says LifeWays has helped.

Commissioners faced vocal opposition and a standing-room only crowd.

At issue: whether Hillsdale County should lend money to public mental health agency LifeWays for the construction of a new building in Hillsdale.

Supporters say the money saved by not making LifeWays borrow from a bank will be better applied to treating mental health needs.

Amber Blanton's organization "Activities, Recovery, Empowerment" (A.R.E.) provides services to Lifeways.

Blanton says that "in Hillsdale as a whole, the mental health services are so much less than just Jackson alone. They're just trying to invest in Hillsdale County to be able to provide the desperately needed services that constituents here need."

The bond measure passed 3-2.

Opponents said the County is already financially strapped.

"It's indebting us," said Mary Mintz. "We're taxed to the max, as we say."

I reached out to LifeWays for comment, but did not hear back from them in time for our broadcast.

