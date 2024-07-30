New store for Bargain hunters in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Bargain hunters in our Jackson neighborhoods could have a new place to shop.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is opening its Jackson location on Wednesday.

The chain is known for its deals on brand name closeouts and excess inventory in food, electronics, household items and more.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the store is located on 1510 North West Avenue at the location of the old Party City.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook