New Jackson chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides free beds to children

JACKSON — A local paramedic has started a Jackson chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization that provides beds at no cost to children sleeping in undesirable conditions.

Paramedic Mike Caryl started a Jackson chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which provides free beds to children in need.

A local church says it regularly sees families whose children sleep on the floor or share beds.

The chapter opened for applications in mid-June and is already receiving steady bed requests.

Mike Caryl said his work as a paramedic exposed him to children without beds of their own.

"It breaks your heart... you see people sleeping on the floor or crates or their own clothes. And then getting up in the morning and taking their clothes and going to school in those clothes," Caryl said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace comes to Jackson — and applications are already coming in

Church sees similar need among members

Ryanne Johnston of Jax Naz Church said the issue is one they encounter within their own congregation.

"We will often see that they don't have beds for each of their children, and children are sleeping on the floor or multiple children in one bed," Johnston said.

Chapter opens to applications

The Jackson chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace opened for applications in mid-June. Caryl said bed requests for children have been coming in consistently since then.

Caryl said launching the chapter has had a personal impact as well.

"Starting the chapter's just been an emotional life change," Caryl said.

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