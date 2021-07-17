New downtown 'Welcome Center' open to the public

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Chamber of Commerce is opening a new welcome center in downtown Jackson that will offer free wi-fi and a place to work for folks on the go.

"Our front office was basically a waiting room," Chamber President Craig Hatch said. "We worked with a couple of our partners to one, showcase some of our partnerships and some of our partners in the community but to also have a space again open to our community for community members, for travelers and for our members and business folks to be able to come in."

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

The welcome center is free and available to the public according to Experience Jackson Marketing and Development Manager Casey Hansen.

"Out of town visitors say that it's easy to find," Hansen said. "We've got every resource they might need so we're here to help the community we want to be a resource and kind of an information hub."

The Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson say you do not need to be a member to use it.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

"It's just space you can use if you have a couple of hours and you're out and about and you need to sit down and do some work," Hatch said. "We have a copier, couch, chairs… we actually have some desks set up that have the stand-up desk. So it's a way to showcase and see some of our partners equipment and things you can use but it's also a nice space for our community to come in and use.”

