New Biggby Coffee location coming to Jackson will shut down busy street briefly for sewer installation

JACKSON, Mich. — West North Street between North Blackstone Street and North Cooper Street will be closed through Friday, Oct. 7, so crews connect a new Biggby Coffee location to the city’s sewer system.
The coffee chain is opening a new location at a former auto repair shop at the corner of North Cooper Street and West North Street.
Drivers are encouraged to use West Ganson Street as a detour. West North Street will remain open to homes and businesses throughout the sewer installation.
