Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

New Biggby Coffee location coming to Jackson will shut down busy street briefly for sewer installation

Construction
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Construction
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 11:14:35-04

JACKSON, Mich. — West North Street between North Blackstone Street and North Cooper Street will be closed through Friday, Oct. 7, so crews connect a new Biggby Coffee location to the city’s sewer system.

The coffee chain is opening a new location at a former auto repair shop at the corner of North Cooper Street and West North Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use West Ganson Street as a detour. West North Street will remain open to homes and businesses throughout the sewer installation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter