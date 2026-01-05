Controversy brewing over more solar in Hillsdale County

Fayette Township Planning Commission takes up a proposal for a new industrial-scale solar power project on the East side of the township.

Some neighbors say they wish for more transparency about the proposal, citing lack of information.

The Commission meets Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Fayette Township Office in Jonesville.

Some neighbors here in Fayette Township in Hillsdale County are concerned about what they say is a lack of information about a possible new solar project planned for their neighborhood.

"This is not about a property rights battle. This is about transparency," says Fayette Township neighbor Steve Oleszkowicz.

The signs are everywhere — industrial-scale solar power is coming to Hillsdale County.

Solar panels are going in across the Western side of Fayette Township.

Tonight, the Township Planning Commission takes up a proposal for a second project.

"We are going to receive a request for a solar array permit and we'll just be receiving it and that's the first step of beginning the review process," says Planning Commission Chair Stephen McElroy.

Steve Oleszkowicz started the website nofayettesolar.com.

"The transparency has been less than desired. The public notice has been the minimum necessary," he says.

I asked Planning Commission Chair McElroy whether he could comment on the scope of the project in advance of the meeting. He said he wasn't yet sure.

"We haven't been presented anything yet," said McElroy.

I'll be at the meeting to find out more and share details with you later tonight.

