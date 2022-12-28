Need a ride? A shuttle service in Jackson could help you out over New Year's Day

JACKSON, Mich. — It’s a busy time during the holidays for bars and restaurants.

“It’s honestly just festive. We love it,” Dirty Bird Owner Krista LeMaster said.

If you’re out celebrating the New Year at some Jackson establishments, and maybe had a few too many, put the keys down and let someone else drive for you.

Jackson Area Transportation Authority buses will carry passengers along two routes between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday.

“I love that. I think it’s so much fun that people are able to come downtown and not have to worry about how they’re going to get home because sometimes I think that does deter people,” LeMaster said. “They tend to do parties at home so that they’re not worried about driving.”

Pick-ups and drop-offs will follow a continuous system between downtown Jackson and area hotels with downtown stops falling every 30 minutes from the front of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson’s building.

“We have special red and blue bus route signs. They’re pretty big. You won’t be able to miss them at the area hotels and also outside of the Experience Jackson and Chamber offices in downtown Jackson,” Experience Jackson Marketing and Development Manager Rachel Buchanan said.

Experience Jackson is still looking for adult volunteers to help at the stops. Shuttles will only drop people off at some area hotels.

But, they hope to encourage even more people to leave the keys at home when the calendar turns again.

“We’re looking to build this up year to year and make it bigger and better than ever,” Buchanan said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook