Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, After Midtown to play at Grande Golf Club

JACKSON, Mich. — Country music lovers looking to see live music in Jackson may be in luck. Country Boots and Bands will be hosting a concert next month.

Mitchell Tenpenny, After Midtown and Nate Smith will be performing at the Grande Golf Club on Friday, June 17.

Smith, the latest addition to the concert, recently released “Whiskey on You” which debuted on iTunes at number 1.

The show will “just absolutely knock their socks off,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to have a good time. I think it’s going to be a really cool experience and if they happen to know those songs it will be good. They can expect to have a great time and they could possibly shed a tear. That could happen.”

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022

Smith said he got into music at a young age, asking for a plastic guitar from his parents when he was three years old.

“I kept walking through doors and just knew that I loved it a lot and it’s just been amazing. It’s been a long journey to get where we’re at today but I’m so thankful that I get to make a living doing what I love more than anything in the world,” he said.

He says he’s excited to perform in Jackson and says the crowd should expect heartfelt country.

“Just raw, emotional truth that I sing about. There’s songs that really tugs on the heartstrings and they’re vulnerable,” he said. “And, then there’s songs that make you want to party and dance and drink.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

