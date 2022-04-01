Napoleon Township woman dies after car veers off road, strikes large tree

JACKSON, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a 48-year-old woman from Napoleon Township died in a car crash. It happened Thursday just after 9 p.m. on McLain Road near Hendershot Road in Jackson County’s Sandstone Township.

The woman, who has not been named, was the only person in the vehicle.

According to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the woman failed to stop at the intersection, went off the road and struck a large tree.

Emergency crews found her unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle. They were able to get her out of the vehicle but she had already passed away.

Sheriff Gary Schuette says it is unknown what contributed to the driver initially losing control of the vehicle.

