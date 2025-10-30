Napoleon township completes road repairs and parking lot renovation with separate funding sources

Napoleon Township has completed two major infrastructure projects: repairs to heavily traveled township roads and renovation of the township offices parking lot, which had been in desperate need of repair.

Township Supervisor Dan Wymer clarified that the two projects were funded from different sources after residents raised concerns about how the money was being used.

The road repairs were funded by a millage passed a year ago that collected $422,000, with the county providing an additional 30% match, bringing the total to $642,141.

"It's important for our residents to understand that it was not millage money that paid for the parking lot paving. Although it may seem that way because they happened at about the same time. It would be easy to misunderstand," Wymer said.

The township parking lot, which also hosts first responder vehicles, was becoming dangerous for residents, vehicles, and emergency personnel. This renovation was funded separately through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

