Napoleon Community Schools student charged with making threats of terrorism

JACKSON, Mich. — A man is in custody after making threats towards students and staff at Napoleon Community Schools.

Last week, the Napoleon Township Police were made aware of a series of threats being made against school district staff members as well as the Napoleon Township Police school resource officer.

Police said a teacher at Ackerson Lake School had received inappropriate voicemail and Facebook messages from a 20-year-old student, identified as Nathaniel Mann, earlier in the week.

As police were investigating, Mann began talking to other students about possibly not being able to graduate, police said, which prompted other students to speak to staff about what he said, allegedly including specific threats towards teachers, staff members and the school resource officer.

Afterwards Mann was barred from being on the property of any school in the district.

It was determined that Mann posed a credible threat to the safety of school staff and officers of the department. He was taken into custody on Friday after the Jackson County Prosecutor's office reviewed interviews and social media material.

Later that day, the Jackson County Sheriff's deputies searched Mann's residence and seized several unknown items.

He is charged with a false report or threat of terrorism and an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against the school with specific intent to carry out.

