More than $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to improve a Jackson fire station

JACKSON, Mich. — Big upgrades are coming to one Jackson fire station.

Dave Wooden was once the fire captain of Jackson’s Fire Station No. 2.

“This is a station that was staffed full-time, many years I worked here myself for 12 years as a captain,” he said.

Located in the city’s south side at the corner of Milwaukee and Prospect streets, it was recently re-opened in January after shutting its doors in 2011 because of a staffing shortage.

“It reaches out to our more diverse part of town,” Wooden said. “The residents have been just overwhelmingly pleased that we’re staffing the station again, and it shortens the response time by two and a half minutes on the south side of town.”

Now to better serve the community, close to $640,000 is going to be invested into the fire station. A major overhaul that includes building a new roof, ventilation work, insulating the attic, doubling the parking area, raising the garage ceiling from 10 feet to 12 feet to better fit its trucks and adding a women’s locker room.

It’s being paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“This is something that’s been much needed, and we appreciate the blessings of this administration and working with us to pave a better future for the department and the community,” Wooden said.

Wooden says they are shooting for the early part of September to start renovations. It should take several months to complete, and they will temporarily relocate their crew until it’s finished.

