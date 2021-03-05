More than 18,000 meals handed out through Jackson meal distribution program

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson's Our Town Meal Distribution program has served 18,100 free meals since its d ebut in the beginning of February.

The goal of the program, which runs out of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 1107 Adrian St., is twofold, according to community events manager Mindy Bradish-Orta, helping residents get healthy meals and restaurants get some business.

"We’re able to give $10 per meal to each restaurant and the trickle down of that is just a great way to help small businesses in the community," she said.

The program is now at its halfway point, and 11 new restaurants will be preparing the free meals at the King center: Veritas, The Crazy Cowboy, Nite Lite,

Cascades Manor House, KeniKakes & More Catering, Marino's Pizza and Catering, Junkyard Dog, Sylvia's Catering, HotRodz Smokehouse, Aggies Sports Bar and Callaghan's Coffee Cafe.

There are no qualifications for receiving the meals. They are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

"We do anticipate there will be some repeat customers which is totally fine," Bradish-Orta said. "If someone needs a good healthy meal, we hope they come out and collect one.”

Our Town has raised $200,000 so far that has gone to local restaurants. Meals can be picked up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. According to the press release, there will be no meal distribution on April 2 due to Good Friday so it will take place on Thursday, April 1.

If you are interested in volunteering can find more information here.

