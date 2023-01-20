Monday tree trimming to impact some Jackson residents' morning commute

JACKSON, Mich. — The start of some Jackson residents’ work week may be impacted by a major street closure.

The city of Jackson Department of Public Works will be trimming trees on Wildwood Avenue between South Wisner Street and South West Avenue.

The work will be starting 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews are trimming tree branches that may pose a threat to utility lines, vehicle traffic and pedestrians.

No detour will be posted, but you can use alternate routes such as West Michigan Avenue or West Ganson Street.

They expect to have the street open Monday afternoon.

