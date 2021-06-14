Mobile vaccination clinic coming to Jackson Area Transportation Authority on July 2

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Health Department will set up a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jackson Area Transportation Authority’s Transfer Center, 127 W, Cortland St., in downtown Jackson on Friday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Jackson County Health Department is offering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is two doses for those 12 years and older. The second dose will be administered 21 days after the first one meaning if you came to the clinic on July 2 you would come back on July 23 to complete the vaccination process.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is one dose. Only people 18 years and older are eligible to take it.

According to the JATA Transfer Center, if you are unable to attend the second dose clinic you can call (517)-788-4420 or visit the vaccine finder website for assistance on finding an alternate location.

Recent data from the Michigan COVID-19 dashboard shows 52.1 percent of Jackson County residents have started the initial vaccination process. 49.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

