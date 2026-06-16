MLK Drive construction brings mixed results for Jackson businesses

JACKSON — Road construction on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has brought mixed results for local businesses.

Hammond Hardware reports inconsistent customer traffic due to MLK Drive construction in Jackson.

Regal Tire has seen increased business from construction detours bringing new customers.

The construction project is scheduled to be completed in November.

Teague Gerweck and the team at Hammond Hardware said the construction has been disruptive.

"We knew it was coming. But still, when you get a disruption, it's kind of distracting," Gerweck said.

MLK Drive Construction: How Jackson Businesses Are Being Impacted

The construction has created inconsistent customer traffic at the hardware store.

"We have some streaky times. A lot of lulls, and then we get hit all at one time with a bunch of customers," Gerweck said.

Down the road at Regal Tire, owner Randy Masters has a different story.

"It's just increased the traffic. I don't have any explanation," Masters said.

Road closures and detours on and around the MLK corridor have taken drivers away from their original route and past Regal Tire. Masters said the increased traffic flow has resulted in more customers.

"All of a sudden, we have these new names coming in. It's all the time. I mean, it's three or four or five a day," Masters said.

The two businesses have gotten different reactions from customers.

"The customers come in and tell us 'boy, it really was work to get here,'" Gerweck said.

"A lot of them make the comment and say 'well hey, we didn't even know you were here,' and I'm like 'well that doesn't make me feel good.' But it works out good," Masters said.

The construction is scheduled to be done in November.

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