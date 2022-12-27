Missing Jackson doctor found dead in pond near his home

JACKSON, Mich. — Law enforcement has located the body of missing Doctor Bolek Payan.

According to Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Director Michael Jester, divers found Dr. Payan in a pond on the property near his residence.

Yesterday, detectives were able to access the home video camera system, and observed Dr. Payan leave the residence in the mid-afternoon on Thursday, December 22. Jester says the property had been checked with K-9 dogs, drones and on foot.

Authorities cut holes in the ice of a pond on the property yesterday, according to Jester, and located his body under the ice today.

Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have died prior to when he was reported missing due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his home and that he was in water.

He was last seen on Thursday, December 22, and was reported missing shortly after his vehicle was found at his home in Leoni Township, but had not contacted his employer, family or friends.

Dr. Payan worked for Henry Ford Jackson Hospital.

