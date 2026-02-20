Mid-Michigan faces dangerous ice conditions as spring approaches

Mid-Michigan residents are facing unpredictable ice conditions as spring approaches, creating safety concerns both on water and roads.

Dangerous ice conditions: Spring temperatures are creating unstable "honeycomb" ice layers in Mid-Michigan.

Water safety tips: Never go on ice alone and watch for discolorations and cracks.

Road hazards: Black ice remains dangerous with nighttime temperatures in single digits.

Chief Tim Gonzales of the Jackson Fire Department said fluctuating temperatures make this a particularly busy season for emergency responders dealing with ice-related incidents.

"We have had a very long winter, and so the ice has been relatively safe for quite a long time," Gonzales said.

Mid-Michigan Ice Safety: Spring Weather Creates New Dangers

However, as temperatures increase, the ice becomes increasingly dangerous.

"A lot of it deteriorates and freezes, you get that slushy packed layer in the middle where it honeycombs, and it just makes the integrity of the ice so much less safe for people to be on," Gonzales said.

The deteriorating ice conditions could impact popular winter activities. Gonzales recommends taking precautions such as looking for ice discolorations and cracks, and always having someone with you when venturing onto ice.

The stakes are high when ice safety fails.

"The immediate thing when you fall in is to gasp for that breath of air, and that could be your one and only last opportunity," Gonzales said.

Ice dangers extend beyond frozen water bodies. Gonzales also warned about the potential for black ice on roadways.

"We're still getting into the single digits at night, and so the potential for black ice is a real present danger," Gonzales said.

While first responders remain ready to assist, Gonzales emphasized personal responsibility.

"Be mindful of the environment and drive accordingly to the weather conditions," Gonzales said.

