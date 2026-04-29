Michigan Theatre court hearing grows complicated after board members resign and appoint replacements

A Wednesday court hearing regarding the future of the Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson brought new complications after two board members resigned and allegedly appointed their own replacements.

Two Michigan Theatre board members resigned amid a leadership lawsuit.

Plaintiffs allege the resigning members secretly appointed their own replacements.

A final court hearing is set for May 15.

Attorney Philip Curtis said the original goal of the lawsuit was to remove Kathryn Snyder and Nan Whitmore from their board positions. Snyder and Whitmore resigned last week.

"The total complex of our case has changed," Curtis said.

Michigan Theatre lawsuit complicated by board resignations

Curtis said another goal in the process was the appointment of an interim board. However, plaintiffs argued the former board members appointed five new members behind closed doors before resigning.

"We’ve been learning the defendants before resigning, have apparently, allegedly appointed or attempted to appoint these five new hand-picked members to this board," attorney Brad Brelinski said in front of a judge.

Curtis said the move does not align with current by-laws.

"The by-laws require the members elect the directors, not the directors electing themselves. What we want, is a meeting of the members to fill the vacant positions on the board," Curtis said.

Snyder addressed the judge during the hearing.

"Our resignations should qualify as voluntarily withdraw this motion underlying lawsuit, because the court can’t provide (inaudible) against Nan and I individually, only as directors," Snyder said in the courtroom.

Jackson neighbors, including Amy Mills, attended the hearing to support the downtown staple.

"It’s really important that we go out of our way to support them," Mills said.

"I would like it to be a thing of the past where the theatre is prosperous again," Mills continued.

A final hearing is scheduled for May 15 because of the new developments in the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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