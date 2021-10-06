Watch
Michigan State Police identify person who died in wrong-way fatal crash

file photo
MSP Michigan State police cruiser file photo
Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 10:00:10-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan State police have identified the person killed in a Tuesday morning fatal crash on U.S. 127 as 68-year-old Rodney Lee Arbogast of Jackson.

Just before 5 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 127 near Page Avenue in Leoni Township.

A vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 127 near the Page Avenue exit crossed over the median and hit the vehicle Arbogast was driving head on resulting his death.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal crash near Page Avenue
