Michigan State Police identify person who died in wrong-way fatal crash

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan State police have identified the person killed in a Tuesday morning fatal crash on U.S. 127 as 68-year-old Rodney Lee Arbogast of Jackson.

Just before 5 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 127 near Page Avenue in Leoni Township.

A vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 127 near the Page Avenue exit crossed over the median and hit the vehicle Arbogast was driving head on resulting his death.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Jesse Shook, 2021 Fatal Crash near Page Avenue

