Michigan State Police are looking for participants in a national contest to promote children's safety

JACKSON, Mich. — There are almost 950 missing children in the state right now, and to promote child safety, the Michigan State Police is seeking people from Jackson and all around the state to participate in a contest.

The state police missing children’s clearinghouse invites fifth grade students statewide to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety, while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children.

Michigan’s winning artist will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured.

The 2018 national winner was a Michigan student from Clinton Township.

The artwork should reflect the theme “bringing our missing children home,” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs and stamping will not be eligible.

The poster must measure 8.5 by 14 inches.

They ask you to submit your posted with a completed application due by Jan. 27 and mailed to:

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook