Michigan residents brace for higher heating bills as natural gas rates set to increase by more than 8%

For many Michigan residents, the changing seasons mean higher heating bills are on the way, with a recently approved natural gas rate increase set to begin November 1.

According to state officials, the average customer will see more than an 8% increase, or about $6.50 more per month.



Experts recommend furnace maintenance and home insulation to reduce heating costs.

Consumers Energy buys gas in summer at lower prices to minimize winter cost impacts.

Todd Desy, owner of Lammers Heating and Air Conditioning, says regular maintenance is key to keeping costs down.

"The easiest thing that everybody can do is to make sure their furnace is well-maintained. A plugged air filter, dirty burners, clogged condensates. All that stuff can just kind of wreak havoc with the system, make it less efficient," Desy said.

Some residents with older homes are particularly concerned about the rate hike.

"I'm not happy about it. My bill's already high enough as it is," said Shaylah Allen, who lives in an older three-story home.

Allen explained that her historic home requires significant heating. "It's like three stories and old, so it takes a lot of heat."

For Allen and others looking to reduce heating costs, Desy recommends several home improvements.

"More insulation in your attic, sealing up crawl spaces, and basement definitely can help. Setting thermostats back at night or during the day while you're gone," Desy said.

I reached out to Consumers Energy about the rate increase, which the state says is aimed at boosting the safety and reliability of the gas pipeline system.

In a statement, Consumers Energy said: "Consumers Energy knows our customers count on us every day and we recognize our responsibility to safely deliver the energy Michigan's homes and businesses need while keeping bills as low as possible. To do this, the company buys most of its natural gas during the summer when prices are lower and stores it to avoid higher winter prices. This strategy avoided over $120 million in natural gas supply purchases last winter."

Meanwhile, Allen and many other Michigan residents are preparing for the colder months with a simple solution: "Lots of blankets."

