Michigan Psychological Care opens new location in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson is getting one more mental health resource. On Friday, Michigan Psychological Care held the grand opening of their new Jackson location on 437 Fern Ave.

They are open and ready to take clients now. Their services include individual therapy, group and family counseling, couples counseling, substance abuse counseling, psychological evaluations and more.

“It was really important for me to bring a site to Jackson and seeing that the number of mental health specialists per client who needed care was extremely low, so we knew that we had to bring our psychological care to Jackson in order to take care of our Michigan residents,” Corporate Development Director Lara Hakamaki said.

The Jackson location joins their Howell, St. Johns, Alma and Midland locations. They also offer virtual services.

To learn more about Michigan Psychological Care and how to contact them, click here.

